Special election voting precinct relocated in Cullman Co. due to storm damage

The precinct inspector said no voting materials were damaged in Thursday's storm.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 8:43 PM
Updated: Mar. 14, 2019 8:47 PM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

There's a special election in Cullman County on Tuesday, and the damaged community center in White City serves as a voting precinct for about a thousand people.

This means, on Tuesday, people will need to cast their votes next door at the Johnson's Crossing Volunteer Fire Department. The precinct inspector said no voting materials were damaged in Thursday's storm and voting hours will still be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

