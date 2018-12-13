Clear

Special Reese's Senior Bowl invitation

Deshaun Davis receives surprise invite to 70th annual game.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 10:45 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Auburn senior linebacker and Captain Deshaun Davis got a surprise invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl Thursday in Auburn.

Reese's Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy made the phone call to Gus Malzahn and invited Davis in front of his teammates. 

The Vigor alum gladly accepted! He'll play in the game January 26 in Mobile. 

