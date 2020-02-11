Clear
Special Needs Expo returns to Huntsville

The Special Needs Expo 2020 will be February 29th from 10 am until 2 pm at the Jaycee Community Building, 2180 Airport Rd. SW Huntsville.

Posted By: Suzanne Sullivan

Birmingham Parent is bringing the Special Needs Expo 2020 to Huntsville on February 29 from 10 am until 2 pm at the Jaycee Community Building, 2180 Airport Rd. SW Huntsville.

The Special Needs Expo is a free, day-long expo for families with special needs. The expo features products, support groups, recreational activities, healthcare, therapy, and other services designed for children and adults with special needs. This event includes non-profit and for-profit organizations, some of which will sell products at the expo.

Families are encouraged to come and visit with vendors and have fun.

For more information on the Special Needs Expo visit Birmingham Parent.

