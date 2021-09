The Sparkman volleyball team which leads the 7A Area 8 with a 26-6 record defeated Grissom Tuesday night 3-2.

The Senators are ranked 4th in the state of Alabama with just 10 games left in the regular season. The Grissom Tigers entered the night ranked 11th in 7A for their 19-11 record.

Huntsville High School is just a few games behind Grissom in the Area 8 standings.

The AHSAA Volleyball Playoffs begin on October 11th.