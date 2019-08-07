Sparkman High School students receiving Chromebooks

Students at Sparkman High School started school on Wednesday, and before the semester ends, they'll be in for a big surprise.

The school is distributing 1,800 Chromebooks to students in 10th, 11th and 12th grades.

The principal said it's part of a new initiative to integrate more technology into the classroom, and they'll be used as another educational tool for students and teachers

"Chromebooks is almost replacing the textbooks. It's just another tool in the classroom and something that is just sort of the 21st Century," Chris Shaw, the principal at Sparkman High, said.

Shaw says teachers are getting Google-certified on how to use the Chromebooks, and they'll be ready for the students to use after fall break.