Sparkman senior signs lacrosse scholarship

Austin Hall made his college choice Tuesday.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 9:56 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Austin Hall took the road less traveled when it came to playing sports. The Sparkman senior grew up playing hockey in Alabama, which led to him a love for lacrosse, which led him to a scholarship at Tennessee Wesleyan University.

Hall plays goalie on the Bob Jones Lacrosse Cub Team. He's been at the position for three, years and will continue to play goalie in Athens, Tennessee.
Since lacrosse is a club sport in Madison, Hall didn't have athletic P.E. He says he had to put in extra hours each day, but he's glad it paid off.
Lax isn't a well-known sport round here, but Hall knew it was something he wanted to pursue.
"I played hockey my whole life," Hall said. "I like the physicality, and it transferred to lacrosse, and I just like the competition with it."

Lacrosse is the oldest organized sport in America! It's played with a lacrosse ball and a lacrosse stick. Tennessee Wesleyan Lacrosse is part of t he NAIA.
Thirty-two schools participate at the NAIA level.

