Sparkman runner makes his college choice

From Sparkman to the SWAC, a Senator runner made his college choice Tuesday.
Johnny Holloway III signed with Alcorn State! He was surrounded by friends and family when he signed his letter of intent.
Congrats on making it to the next level!
