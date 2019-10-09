Sparkman's film crew stops to talk with WAAY ahead of big game against Austin.
Related Content
- Sparkman had big-game feel before win over Austin
- Sparkman High School students win big
- Buckhorn ends Sparkman's six game win streak
- Sparkman teacher receives state award
- Sparkman athlete receives national honor
- House fire shuts down Sparkman Drive
- Sparkman comes up short in 7A Semifinals
- Sparkman High students host suicide awareness event
- Sparkman Senators making their shots count
- Sparkman High School students receiving Chromebooks
Scroll for more content...