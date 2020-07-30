Sparkman grad ready to play for new team

Since Xavier Hopkins was this little kid on the football field, he wanted to play in the NFL

He had a standout career at Sparkman, but hit a bump in the road last year at Alabama State, but hey whats a major comeback without a minor setback? Thankfully, Xavier isn't giving up.

Doubters, haters, people who just don't want you to succeed, Hopkins has dealt with them all.

"You can say behind the phone, because that's all it was, not to my face, that's not going to hurt me, I'm just that motivated," Hopkins said.

After entering the transfer portal at Alabama State without playing his freshman year, the Sparkman grad says some people thought he could never play football again.

Hopkins overcame the odds, committing to Clark Atlanta this summer.

"This is only the beginning, I have to keep working to get where I want to be," Hopkins added.

Hopkins says he wouldn't have gotten through the tough times last year without his parents.

"My mama, Nicole Lee Massey, she is a praying women, she doesn't just pray for me, she prays for all my friends," Hopkins said. "My dad, James Massey Jr., he pushes me."

There isn't a day when the inside linebacker isn't working out... whether it's physically or mentally, Hopkins says he's staying sharp, to one day play professional football.

"I want to show these kids in Harvest, like we don't have anybody in the NFL right now," Hopkins said.

Hopkins wants his come back story to inspire younger athletes to fight for their dreams no matter how big.

If Hopkins could tell his 10-year-old self anything, it's this...

"Don't give up, keep fighting, and keep praying."

Hopkins had an outstanding career at Sparkman, even represented the senators at the North-South All Star game.

He will report to Atlanta this summer to start working out with his new team.