Sparkman falls in Saturday battle with Thompson

Recent storms forced several area football teams to move their games from Friday to Saturday, including Sparkman’s game against the defending state champion Thompson Warriors -- the Senators would lose 39-7.

Like many other games across the region, things are looking a little different this year, with separate entrances, masking, distanced seating and a limited capacity.

A game of the sort normally draws a large crowd and while many seats were full Saturday, Sparkman only made tickets available online, allowing them to limit capacity.

Some fans in attendance told me they felt a game with as much talent as this one should have been open to a larger crowd.

“A lot of people want to come to the game and you know sitting at home is not really our normal life that we live,” Wintson Lyle said.

Lyle, along with Tre’ Shackelford and Jevon Jackson are members of the Austin High School football team -- at the game to scout the teams, specifically Sparkman.

“September 18th, on this field, we gonna see you out here, man,” Lyle joked of their upcoming meeting with the Senators.

All three athletes told me they felt safe with the precautions in place at the game, saying safety is a top priority of theirs in an effort to play a full season.

Other fans also told me they were satisfied with the school's precautions, like masking.

“I’ve only seen a couple people who didn’t have masks on, and you know, you can't control everybody,” Riley Brinson, A Sparkman student said.

Brinson said if you really like football, it’s an easy decision to follow the rules and said outside of the masking and distancing, it was just like a normal football game.