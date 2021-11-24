Clear
Sparkman defeats Mae Jemison 65-56 to win N2Hoops Invitational

Posted: Nov 24, 2021 10:03 PM
Posted By: Nolan Knight

Wednesday Night High School Basketball Championship:

Mae Jemison 56, Sparkman 65

Skyline 49, Cherokee County 48

DAR 69, Sand Rock 75

Haleyville 70, New Hope 51

Grissom 76, Columbia 69

Hatton 37, Clements 63

Boaz 66, Sylvania 80

Anniston 72, Scottsboro 59

Fort Payne 51, Faith Christian 48

Albertville 44, Madison Academy 53

Fyffe 63, Geraldine 72

Arab 76, Lincoln County  64

Girls Basketball Scoreboard:

Guntersville 60, Parker 41

Florence 56, JPII 49

Ider 54, Sand Rock 65

Cullman 76, Fyffe 38

Susan Moore 66, Austin 41

Cold Springs 42, East Limestone 46

Athens Bible 23, Clements 55

Lawrence County 62, Falkville 35

Russellville 54, Belgreen 28

Lauderdale County 58, Hamilton 35

Boaz, Sylvania 54

Arab 38, Priceville 52

Cleburne County 48, Fort Payne 51

Oneonta 42, Brewer 39

Good Hope 57, Hartselle 53

Phil Campbell 36, West Limestone 42

Asbury 32, Geraldine 44

