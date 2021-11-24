Sparkman defeats Mae Jemison 65-56 to win N2Hoops Invitational

Wednesday Night High School Basketball Championship:
Mae Jemison 56, Sparkman 65
Skyline 49, Cherokee County 48
DAR 69, Sand Rock 75
Haleyville 70, New Hope 51
Grissom 76, Columbia 69
Hatton 37, Clements 63
Boaz 66, Sylvania 80
Anniston 72, Scottsboro 59
Fort Payne 51, Faith Christian 48
Albertville 44, Madison Academy 53
Fyffe 63, Geraldine 72
Arab 76, Lincoln County 64
Girls Basketball Scoreboard:
Guntersville 60, Parker 41
Florence 56, JPII 49
Ider 54, Sand Rock 65
Cullman 76, Fyffe 38
Susan Moore 66, Austin 41
Cold Springs 42, East Limestone 46
Athens Bible 23, Clements 55
Lawrence County 62, Falkville 35
Russellville 54, Belgreen 28
Lauderdale County 58, Hamilton 35
Boaz, Sylvania 54
Arab 38, Priceville 52
Cleburne County 48, Fort Payne 51
Oneonta 42, Brewer 39
Good Hope 57, Hartselle 53
Phil Campbell 36, West Limestone 42
Asbury 32, Geraldine 44