Sparkman athlete receives national honor

Every year Gatorade awards the best male and female track athletes of the year. This year it went to Sparkman senior Charles Lewis, making him the first Senator to receive the coveted award.

During his last track season Lewis swept both the 100 and 200 meter events during the 7A state track meet.

These state titles make Lewis an eight time champion.

Plus, during the New Balance nationals in June he had a personal best time of 10.47 seconds in the 100 meter which ranks him number 11 nationally.

Then in the 200 meter he ran a 20.96 which earned him All-American honors.

And Lewis still has his eyes on being a part of the U.S. Olympic team one day.

When asked what's helped him get to this level, Lewis says it's always been his drive.

"I was real driven to be the best," Lewis said. "I know I'm not the best track and field athlete in the country, but I'm one of the best. I just need to continue to work so I can get to the top."