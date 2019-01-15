Sparkman Senators making their shots count.

"Every three that we make really does make a difference," Senior Alonte' Harvey said. "You know because I know there's families out there, that can't financially buy the things they need."

The varsity boys basketball team is raising money for the American Cancer Society, with every three-point basket.

"We thought it would be really cool to join in and help take down this disease thats affected almost every family in America," Head Coach Jamie Coggins said.

Sparkman is one of two programs in Alabama who have pledged money. Malik Tyson says he's taking his shots, so more money goes toward cancer research.

"It means a lot because they're people who are actually dying and I feel like just a couple of dollars will help save lives," Tyson said.

Here's how it works, donars can pledge a dollar amount for each three-point shot made in Januray on the website www.3pointchallenge.org. Tyson says Sparkman is good at shots from behind the arc.

The more threes the more money. Right now the Senators rank 38 in the nation-wide challenge. They've raised close to 500 dollars at the halfway point of the month, and Harvey says they're just getting started.

"Oh I think we're going to double that," Harvey said.