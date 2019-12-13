Sparkman Middle School students give back to the community

Students at Sparkman Middle School are giving back to the community. Seventh grade students showed off their community service projects Friday morning.

Students are planting trees, collecting donations for animal shelters, and others are tutoring students in lower grade levels. One group made cards and delivered them to people in senior living homes.

"A guy, he started crying and he said that he was so joyful because nobody's ever done something that nice for him," said Sparkman Middle School student, Joey Solomon.

Another group collected and donated %1,500 worth of toys for Huntsville Police K-9 units. Huntsville Police and Madison County Sheriff's officers went to the school today to thank the students for their hard work.