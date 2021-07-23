Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sparkman Middle School principal named MCSS Principal of the Year

Courtesy: Madison County Schools

Jennifer Whitt was recognized as Principal of the Year. She is a Sparkman High graduate.

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 9:22 AM
Posted By: Luke Hajdasz

Sparkman Middle School Principal Jennifer Whitt has been named Madison County Schools Principal of the Year.

"It is an honor to be recognized by such an outstanding group of principals from Madison County. I'm also honored that our district leadership put their trust in me as well. A huge thank you to all of them and to the incredibly talented and driven faculty and staff at Sparkman Middle. None of this would be possible without them," said Whitt.

Whitt grew up in Madison County. She attended Harvest Elementary School and graduated from Sparkman High School. She has been an educator for 24 years. Of that, 22 have been at Sparkman Middle School.

"Jennifer Whitt is a dynamic, creative and caring leader. She has assembled an incredible team at Sparkman Middle. She gives 100% every single day and that's why her peers and district leadership selected her as Principal of the Year," said MCSS Superintendent Allen Perkins.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events