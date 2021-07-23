Sparkman Middle School principal named MCSS Principal of the Year

Sparkman Middle School Principal Jennifer Whitt has been named Madison County Schools Principal of the Year.

"It is an honor to be recognized by such an outstanding group of principals from Madison County. I'm also honored that our district leadership put their trust in me as well. A huge thank you to all of them and to the incredibly talented and driven faculty and staff at Sparkman Middle. None of this would be possible without them," said Whitt.

Whitt grew up in Madison County. She attended Harvest Elementary School and graduated from Sparkman High School. She has been an educator for 24 years. Of that, 22 have been at Sparkman Middle School.

"Jennifer Whitt is a dynamic, creative and caring leader. She has assembled an incredible team at Sparkman Middle. She gives 100% every single day and that's why her peers and district leadership selected her as Principal of the Year," said MCSS Superintendent Allen Perkins.