Sparkman High students return to class for the first time since Ford Chapel Road was closed

Tuesday, Sparkman High school students will return to class for the first time since Ford Chapel Road was closed for the construction of a new sky bridge.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 5:51 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

The road connects Jeff Road to Wall Triana highway and runs between the high school and the 9th grade academy.

To get to the school on Jeff Road, you will likely need a little extra time to take Nick Davis Road or Harvest Road instead. These detours will be used heavily for the next 8 weeks so a new sky bridge can be built. That bridge is set to be a safer way to students to cross the, often busy, Ford Chapel Road. Tuesday, school officials say deputies will be here to assist in any traffic needs.

