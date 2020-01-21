The road connects Jeff Road to Wall Triana highway and runs between the high school and the 9th grade academy.
To get to the school on Jeff Road, you will likely need a little extra time to take Nick Davis Road or Harvest Road instead. These detours will be used heavily for the next 8 weeks so a new sky bridge can be built. That bridge is set to be a safer way to students to cross the, often busy, Ford Chapel Road. Tuesday, school officials say deputies will be here to assist in any traffic needs.
Related Content
- Sparkman High students return to class for the first time since Ford Chapel Road was closed
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Ford Chapel Road to close for skybridge construction
- Sparkman High students host suicide awareness event
- Sparkman High School students win big
- Sparkman High School students receiving Chromebooks
- Construction project near Sparkman High School closing road for 2 months
- Fire closes Walmart on Sparkman Drive
- Student arrested after Sparkman High School was placed on lockdown
- Student arrested for bringing gun to Sparkman High School
- Sparkman High School unveils new turf field
Scroll for more content...