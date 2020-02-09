Clear
Sparkman High Varsity Cheer wins world title

The co-ed squad took home the title for the third year in a row.

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 11:13 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

The Sparkman High School varsity cheerleaders won a world title at a national cheer competition Sunday in Orlando, Florida.

This is the team's third world title. The Sparkman co-ed team first won it in 2018.

They competed against schools around the nation. 

