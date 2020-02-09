The Sparkman High School varsity cheerleaders won a world title at a national cheer competition Sunday in Orlando, Florida.
This is the team's third world title. The Sparkman co-ed team first won it in 2018.
They competed against schools around the nation.
Related Content
- Sparkman High Varsity Cheer wins world title
- Sparkman High School students win big
- Buckhorn ends Sparkman's six game win streak
- Sparkman High students host suicide awareness event
- Sparkman High School students receiving Chromebooks
- Sparkman High School unveils new turf field
- Athens cheer teams to compete for national titles
- Sparkman teacher receives state award
- Sparkman athlete receives national honor
- Sparkman coach training next generation
Scroll for more content...