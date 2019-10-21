Sparkman High School’s principal named ‘District 8 High School Principal of the Year’

Chris Shaw, the principal of Sparkman High School, has been named "District 8 High School Principal of the Year."

Shaw is entering his fifth year as the school's principal and his 14th year as a high school principal.

"In his four years at Sparkman, the Madison County school has experienced growth in academics and several other areas," a Madison County Schools spokesperson, Tim Hall, said.

Sparkman High School was recently recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.

According to the state of Alabama, the eight Alabama Association of Secondary School Principal districts each nominate a principal within their district for the award. Shaw will be interviewed by a selection committee in November, where the top three finalists will be announced.

"Alabama’s High School Principal of the Year" will be named in January.