Sparkman High School’s principal named ‘District 8 High School Principal of the Year’

Chris Shaw, the principal of Sparkman High School, has been named "District 8 High School Principal of the Year."
Shaw is entering his fifth year as the school's principal and his 14th year as a high school principal.
"In his four years at Sparkman, the Madison County school has experienced growth in academics and several other areas," a Madison County Schools spokesperson, Tim Hall, said.
Sparkman High School was recently recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.
According to the state of Alabama, the eight Alabama Association of Secondary School Principal districts each nominate a principal within their district for the award. Shaw will be interviewed by a selection committee in November, where the top three finalists will be announced.
"Alabama’s High School Principal of the Year" will be named in January.
