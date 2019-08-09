Sparkman High School unveils new turf field

Sparkman had a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new state of the art football field and eight lane track.

The high school designated $2.4 million to put towards its athletic programs out of the $22 million they got from the Madison City Schools capital fund.

The Sparkman Marching Band even gave a preview of their halftime show after the ribbon was cut.

Senator football players are just excited for their first game on the new field.

"I think it's going to bring the community together for real," Sparkman junior KaRon White said. "It's just a really, really exciting experience and it's going to bring everybody together as a team and its just going to be really good year."

One thing that makes this turf field different from similar fields, is the material that is part of the turf will be green unlike those who have black rubber substances.

The green turf actually cools down the field by at least 30 degrees.