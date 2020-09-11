Sparkman High School students honor those who died on 9-11

Students at Sparkman High School are honoring those who lost their lives 19 years ago today when terrorists attacked america, killing thousands of people.

In the parking lot of Sparkman High School, students spent days placing flags in the ground, each flag representing a person who died on September 11, 2001. Students say this project impacted them in ways they didn't expect.

"1, 2 , 3..." said student, Jacob Hiles.

Senior Jacob Hiles counts the flags in the grass outside Sparkman High School.

"10, 11, 12..." said Hiles.

The total number: 2,977. The same shocking number as those who died 19 years ago.

"It was sobering. I didn't know...I knew it was 2, 977, but I didn't realize how much 2,977 was until they were all put out," said Hiles.

"Each representing a victim of 9-11: a grandmother, a grandfather, mothers, fathers," said teacher, Bobby Dolan.

It's something students in 2020 don't remember.

"All the students at Sparkman were born after September 11, so it doesn't have that same meaning, and that's why we do projects like this," said Dolan.

Students who are a part of the young america's foundation organized the event, and say it's a day they still want to recognize.

"They were american lives that died on American soil and we can't ever forget so we don't allow it to happen again," said Hiles.

Hiles says he hopes the community takes a moment to remember this day in history.

"I hope people come by and see it and realize how many 2,977 lives are," said Hiles.

The flags were all donated and the display will be up until Tuesday.