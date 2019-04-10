Sparkman High School students donate $11,000 to help Make a Wish dream come true

A pep rally took place in the Sparkman High School gym Wednesday morning, but with a very special kind of pep.

At the center of the hundreds of students was freshman Braxton Townsel. The 15-year-old is two years into remission on his osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

His mother said when he was first diagnosed, she didn't know how to process it all.

"It was like going down the interstate at 100 miles per hour, you know, with no windshield. Everything's just coming at you," said Valerie Townsel.

Remarkably, Braxton didn't seem phased.

"I looked over at him and he said, 'Don't worry, we got this.'" said Valerie.

After hearing about Braxton's story, students at Sparkman High School raised more than $11,000 to support the Make a Wish foundation. That made it possible to support Braxton's wish: going to Hawaii.

Students first led him on an island-themed scavenger hunt through the school to lead him to that ultimate prize.

"Thank you for everything and thank you for all the money you donated to Make a Wish," said Braxton.

Braxton attends Sylvania High School in DeKalb County. Valerie says she was floored to see another school lift up her son.

"I'm so thankful. It's great to see kids reach out to other kids and back them like this," said Valerie.