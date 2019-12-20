Sparkman High School raises money for Pediatric Cancer Foundation

Students at Sparkman High School raised money for children with cancer.
The Sparkman Medical Academy raised almost $1,600 at its event. All the money will go to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
To date, Sparkman High School has raised almost $6,000 for the organization.
