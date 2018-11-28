Photo Gallery 1 Images
Sparkman High School and the 9th grade academy on the same campus were both put on lock down around 12:10 p.m. The Madison County Sheriff's Office is handling the situation after an anonymous threat was called in by phone.
The sheriff's office says the scene is safe, and officials are using safety protocols. Parents are being notified, and students won't be able to be checked out until the lockdown is lifted.
Related Content
- Sparkman High School placed on lockdown
- Student arrested after Sparkman High School was placed on lockdown
- Sparkman High School students win big
- Cherokee High School lockdown lifted
- Sparkman High students host suicide awareness event
- Sparkman teacher receives state award
- High speed car chase causes Limestone County schools lockdown
- Sparkman Middle School hosts Merge Day for elementary students
- House fire shuts down Sparkman Drive
- Sparkman comes up short in 7A Semifinals
Scroll for more content...