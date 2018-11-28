Clear
Sparkman High School placed on lockdown

Officials say there was an anonymous threat.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 12:31 PM
Updated: Nov. 28, 2018 12:46 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Sparkman High School and the 9th grade academy on the same campus were both put on lock down around 12:10 p.m. The Madison County Sheriff's Office is handling the situation after an anonymous threat was called in by phone. 

The sheriff's office says the scene is safe, and officials are using safety protocols. Parents are being notified, and students won't be able to be checked out until the lockdown is lifted.

