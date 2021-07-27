Clear
BREAKING NEWS DOJ won't stand behind Mo Brooks in Capitol riot lawsuit Full Story

Cheerleading an Olympic sport; local cheer team weighs in on the change

Sparkman High School cheerleaders work hard behind the scenes.

Get your pom-poms ready because cheerleading is now fully recognized as a sport by the International Olympic Committee.

Posted: Jul 27, 2021 10:58 PM
Posted By: Bridget Divers

Get your pom-poms ready because cheerleading is now fully recognized as a sport by the International Olympic Committee.

We spoke with some of the Sparkman High School cheer team about the news.

The cheerleaders and their coach are excited that their sport is getting the recognition they say it deserves.

One member of the team said that they do so much more than just cheer at football games.

And several of their alumni have even continued their cheer careers beyond high school.

"We've had a lot of Sparkman alum cheer for Team USA at the world championship already so now to see that that team could be a part of the Olympics in the future, that's a really big deal for us. So, hopefully we'll have some future Sparkman cheerleaders a part of the Olympics," said Kaitlin Longino, Sparkman Varsity Cheer Coach.

Cheerleading won't be in the Olympics right away, but Longino said that it will be one of the more entertaining sports to watch when it is a part of the Olympics.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events