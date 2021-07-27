Cheerleading an Olympic sport; local cheer team weighs in on the change

Get your pom-poms ready because cheerleading is now fully recognized as a sport by the International Olympic Committee.

We spoke with some of the Sparkman High School cheer team about the news.

The cheerleaders and their coach are excited that their sport is getting the recognition they say it deserves.

One member of the team said that they do so much more than just cheer at football games.

And several of their alumni have even continued their cheer careers beyond high school.

"We've had a lot of Sparkman alum cheer for Team USA at the world championship already so now to see that that team could be a part of the Olympics in the future, that's a really big deal for us. So, hopefully we'll have some future Sparkman cheerleaders a part of the Olympics," said Kaitlin Longino, Sparkman Varsity Cheer Coach.

Cheerleading won't be in the Olympics right away, but Longino said that it will be one of the more entertaining sports to watch when it is a part of the Olympics.