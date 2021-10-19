Dad of Auburn football player killed in crash implores Sparkman High students to be safer drivers

It's one of the leading causes of death for teens in the United States, and one father is on a mission to keep that nightmare from becoming a reality for other families.

On Tuesday, Mike Lutzenrichen spoke to Sparkman High School students during the school's "Driver Safety Week." Lutzenrichen's son, former Auburn football player Philip Lutzenrichen, died in a car accident in 2014. He was 23, and everyone in the car was intoxicated.

Lutzenrichen feels the weight of his son's passing each day but now uses his grief to spread awareness of distracted driving.

"I'm on a quest to reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities on roadways due to poor decisions behind the wheel," said Lutzenrichen.

His quest is something Sparkman High School students said they won't forget.

"It really shows a big impact to us," said Austin Helms. "I mean, we're the new people coming up, learning how to drive and be that next generation."

"People like Philip and other people in the world today still make decisions that we can learn off of," said Israel Parker.