Sparkman Football ends season with packed signing day

Several student athletes earned scholarships for college football.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 12:30 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

 Sparkman High School has packed signing day. 

Miles Tillman signed with Middle Tennessee.
Gavin Ransaw is going to Virginia Wise. Jakevion Dobbs is off to Lindsey Wilson. Khalil Griffin is going to Alabama A&M. Tyshun Gaiter goes to Grambling State. Mackenzie Howard signed with Lane College. Xavier White signed with Culver Stockton. 

Coach Laron White said he is proud of his players. 

