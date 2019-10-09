Clear

Sparkman Band shines during Band Day

The eighth graders joined the high school band for Band Day Friday.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 2:53 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The Sparkman Band joins WAAY31 Friday before the game against Austin. It's Band Day for the Senators. 

