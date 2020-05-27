SpaceX to launch manned test flight from Kennedy Space Center

On Wednesday, SpaceX is scheduled to launch two NASA astronauts from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade. The Crew Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to lift off a Falcon 9 rocket at 3:33 p.m. central time from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will be on board the test flight headed to the International Space Station. This historic space mission will be the first manned launch from American soil since 2011.

The astronauts will launch from Launch Complex 39A, the same place Saturn V launched Apollo 11 astronauts to the Moon. It also hosted the final Space Shuttle mission in 2011 which was the last time American astronauts launched from the U.S. For the past 9 years, every astronaut from the U.S. hitched a ride on the Russian Soyuz rocket.

This is the final major test for SpaceX's human spaceflight system to be certified by NASA for operational crew missions to and from the International Space Station. If successful, this will be the first manned spacecraft launched by a private company.

ABC plans to air a specal report on WAAY 31 stating at 3:15 p.m.