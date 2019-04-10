CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - SpaceX has delayed the launch of its newest mega rocket because of dangerously high wind.
The Falcon Heavy was poised to blast off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday night with a communication satellite. But SpaceX chief Elon Musk said upper-level wind shear was extremely high.
SpaceX will try again Thursday evening. It will be just the second time a Falcon Heavy soars. Last year's test flight put a sports car - Musk's own Tesla convertible - into space. It's almost certainly still in orbit around the sun with a mannequin at the wheel.
The Falcon Heavy is the most powerful rocket in use today. SpaceX will try to land two of the first-stage boosters back at Cape Canaveral and the core booster on an ocean platform.
Related Content
- SpaceX delays mega rocket launch due to high wind shear
- SpaceX launches secretive Zuma spacecraft
- SpaceX launches demo satellites for its high-speed internet project
- SpaceX launches robot from Cape Canaveral
- SpaceX 1st: Recycled rocket soars with recycled capsule
- U.S. Space and Rocket Center launches rocket preservation project
- Decatur-made rocket launches NASA communications satellite
- SpaceX launches NASA's Planet Hunter probe, April 18, 2018
- SpaceX to launch 64 satellites in record-breaking mission
- SpaceX launches final batch of next-generation satellites