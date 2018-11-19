Clear

Space station gets 2 cargo deliveries in record 15 hours

The International Space Station has received two cargo deliveries in a record 15 hours.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 1:39 PM
Posted By: Marcia Dunn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - The International Space Station has received two cargo deliveries in a record 15 hours.

A U.S. commercial shipment arrived Monday, two days after blasting off from Virginia. NASA Astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor used the space station's robot arm to grab Northrop Grumman's capsule. It's named after Apollo 16 moonwalker and the first space shuttle commander John Young, who died in January.

The station's German commander, Alexander Gerst, tweeted, "Welcome aboard, S.S. John Young!"

Ice cream and other fresh food are the first things coming out.

On Sunday, a Russian supply ship brought a full load.

NASA says it is the quickest back-to-back shipments for the space station, which marks its 20th anniversary Tuesday. The supply ships will remain there for a few months, before being filled with trash and cut loose.

