Space and Missile Defense Symposium being held in Huntsville

Companies are getting the chance to show off new defense technologies at the Space and Missile Defense Symposium right here in Huntsville.

The symposium is being held at the Von Braun Center, where companies like Boeing, Aerojet Rocketdyne, and BAE Systems are demonstrating new military equipment.

Some of the big innovations include missile defense improvements, radar detection, and hyper-sonic and cyber technologies.

All of these can be used to protect the United States from dangerous foreign objects. Representatives at the symposium said it's important to stay updated on warfare technology.

"We never want our soldiers to go to a fair fight. We want to have better technology than the other guys and to be able to defend whatever they throw at us," said symposium volunteer Bob English.

"If you stay still, you won't be secure and that's why we believe in spending money to develop these kinds of technologies," said Jon Dorn with BAE Systems.

The symposium continues through noon Thursday.