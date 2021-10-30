Space X Halloween launch delayed

Space X's launch to the International Space Station was delayed Saturday morning.
It was set to take place on Halloween, but was moved to Wednesday, November 3 12:10 am CT.
NASA Commercial Crew says they delayed the launch because of a large storm system in the Atlantic Ocean that was directly in the Crew Dragon's flight path.
If the launch takes place Wednesday morning, Crew 3 is expected to reach ISS by 10 pm CT Wednesday. They will then conduct a series of experiments. They are set to return to Earth in late April 2022.
Launch Update ➡️ @NASA's @SpaceX #Crew3 mission is now targeted for Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 1:10am ET due to a large storm system elevating winds and waves in the Atlantic Ocean along the Crew Dragon flight path for the Oct. 31 launch attempt. Learn more: https://t.co/WdCdLAKnd4 pic.twitter.com/Z2u0nFRmC6
— NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) October 30, 2021