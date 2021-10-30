Clear
Space X Halloween launch delayed

It will now be Wednesday, November 3.

Posted: Oct 30, 2021 7:49 AM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

Space X's launch to the International Space Station was delayed Saturday morning. 

It was set to take place on Halloween, but was moved to Wednesday, November 3 12:10 am CT. 

NASA Commercial Crew says they delayed the launch because of a large storm system in the Atlantic Ocean that was directly in the Crew Dragon's flight path. 

If the launch takes place Wednesday morning, Crew 3 is expected to reach ISS by 10 pm CT Wednesday. They will then conduct a series of experiments. They are set to return to Earth in late April 2022. 

