Future astronaut, Isaac Langbehn, says he's seen a lot of planets, but on Tuesday, he saw something else.

Even with a newly-missing tooth, he was all smiles after getting the chance to meet Vice President Mike Pence. He describes the experience in one word:

"Great!"

And what better way to welcome the vice president to Huntsville than to be dressed in a flight suit. Isaac's mom, Ginny, works at the Space and Rocket Center and says it was an out-of-this-world experience.

"He said, 'Oh my goodness, we have a little astronaut here,' and he walked over and asked who his parent was, and asked me if he could pick him up. He actually lifted him to the top of the fence and was holding him, and we got a picture," said Ginny Langbehn. "Seeing the plane land at Huntsville International and just the magnitude of the motorcade ... and allowing my son to go and meet him, it was a very special day for us."

Issac has a special message for the vice president.

"Thank you for coming to Huntsville!"