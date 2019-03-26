Clear
BREAKING NEWS: State troopers searching for suspect after chase, wreck on Big Cove Road in Huntsville Full Story

"Space Kid" shares special moment with Vice President Pence during Huntsville visit

As the vice president was getting off Air Force 2, he shared a special moment with a kid dressed up as an astronaut!

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 6:21 PM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2019 6:54 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Future astronaut, Isaac Langbehn, says he's seen a lot of planets, but on Tuesday, he saw something else.

Even with a newly-missing tooth, he was all smiles after getting the chance to meet Vice President Mike Pence. He describes the experience in one word:

"Great!"

And what better way to welcome the vice president to Huntsville than to be dressed in a flight suit. Isaac's mom, Ginny, works at the Space and Rocket Center and says it was an out-of-this-world experience.

"He said, 'Oh my goodness, we have a little astronaut here,' and he walked over and asked who his parent was, and asked me if he could pick him up. He actually lifted him to the top of the fence and was holding him, and we got a picture," said Ginny Langbehn. "Seeing the plane land at Huntsville International and just the magnitude of the motorcade ... and allowing my son to go and meet him, it was a very special day for us."

Issac has a special message for the vice president.

"Thank you for coming to Huntsville!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events