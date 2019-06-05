Space Force team coming to Huntsville to survey Redstone Arsenal

Redstone Arsenal confirmed on Wednesday it is preparing for a site survey team to visit to determine its ability to host the headquarters for a sixth branch of the military, the Space Command and/or Space Force.

According to the Air Force, the site survey team will complete an analysis of each candidate location for its ability to meet mission requirements, capacity, environmental impact and cost criteria.

Redstone Arsenal is one of six locations being considered.

The six candidate locations include:

Redstone Arsenal, Alabama

Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Colorado

Peterson AFB, Colorado

Schriever AFB, Colorado

Vandenberg AFB, California

The Air Force expects to approve the preferred location during the summer of 2019, which will be followed by an environmental analysis.

More information:

REDSTONE ARSENAL, HUNTSVILLE IN THE RUNNING TO HOST U.S. SPACE COMMAND

HUNTSVILLE MAYOR DISCUSSES SPACE FORCE WHILE VISITING WASHINGTON D.C.

ROCKET CITY COULD BE TOP CONTENDER FOR U.S. SPACE FORCE

REP. MO BROOKS PITCHES REDSTONE ARSENAL AS HOME FOR SPACE FORCE