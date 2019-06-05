Redstone Arsenal confirmed on Wednesday it is preparing for a site survey team to visit to determine its ability to host the headquarters for a sixth branch of the military, the Space Command and/or Space Force.
According to the Air Force, the site survey team will complete an analysis of each candidate location for its ability to meet mission requirements, capacity, environmental impact and cost criteria.
Redstone Arsenal is one of six locations being considered.
The six candidate locations include:
- Redstone Arsenal, Alabama
- Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado
- Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Colorado
- Peterson AFB, Colorado
- Schriever AFB, Colorado
- Vandenberg AFB, California
The Air Force expects to approve the preferred location during the summer of 2019, which will be followed by an environmental analysis.
More information:
REDSTONE ARSENAL, HUNTSVILLE IN THE RUNNING TO HOST U.S. SPACE COMMAND
HUNTSVILLE MAYOR DISCUSSES SPACE FORCE WHILE VISITING WASHINGTON D.C.
ROCKET CITY COULD BE TOP CONTENDER FOR U.S. SPACE FORCE
REP. MO BROOKS PITCHES REDSTONE ARSENAL AS HOME FOR SPACE FORCE
Related Content
- Space Force team coming to Huntsville to survey Redstone Arsenal
- Flooding impacts Redstone Arsenal
- Rep. Mo Brooks pitches Redstone Arsenal as home for space force
- Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville in the running to host U.S. Space Command
- Huntsville students celebrate Earth Day on Redstone Arsenal
- New additions coming to Redstone Arsenal wellness center
- AMRDEC at Redstone Arsenal gets new director
- Redstone Arsenal quiet on government shutdown impacts
- Secretary of the Army visits Redstone Arsenal
- Solar power project operational at Redstone Arsenal