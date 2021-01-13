Clear
Space Command headquarters coming to Huntsville

Posted: Jan 13, 2021 12:08 PM
Updated: Jan 13, 2021 12:59 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville has been selected as the preferred location Space Command headquarter, according to Air Force spokesperson Sarah Fiocco.

An official announcement is coming Wednesday afternoon. 

According to the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber, this would bring 1,400 jobs that are a combination of uniformed and civilian positions.

The other sites being considered were Kirtland Air Force Base (New Mexico), Offutt Air Force Base (Nebraska), Port San Antonio (Texas), Peterson Air Force Base (Colorado), and Patrick Air Force Base (Florida).

Alabama Gov. Kay released this statement:

“I couldn’t be more pleased to learn that Alabama will be the new home to the United States Space Command!

“Our state has long provided exceptional support for our military and their families as well as a rich and storied history when it comes to space exploration. This combination only enhances the outstanding relationships we have with the 65 diverse federal agencies on Redstone Arsenal, not to mention the growing presence of the FBI and other federal installations. The bottom line is simple, the Redstone Region is the most natural choice to become home to such an important mission for our country.”

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby issued this statement:

“Redstone Arsenal will be the new home to U.S. Space Command. This is outstanding news, not only for our state but also for the Air Force. This long-awaited decision by the Air Force is a true testament to all that Alabama has to offer. Huntsville is the right pick for a host of reasons – our skilled workforce, proximity to supporting space entities, cost-effectiveness, and quality of life, among other things. I am thrilled that the Air Force has chosen Redstone and look forward to the vast economic impact this will have on Alabama and the benefits this will bring to the Air Force,”

U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt released the following statement:

“This decision is not only a good one for North Alabama, but also good for America. Locating the United States Space Command in Huntsville is smart, because it’s already the center of much of our nation’s space, military and strategic command capabilities. It’s also located near Washington; just one hour and 15 minutes by plane. The area also has a high quality, low cost of living for those who will be stationed here as part of the Command.

“Our space program was born, raised and came to greatness from Alabama soil. So, it’s only fitting that the next great incarnation on our leadership in space would be firmly planted here as well.”

