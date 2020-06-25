Space Camp launches in Huntsville Sunday with extra coronavirus safety precautions

On Sunday, The U.S. Space and Rocket Center welcomes back Space Campers, and things look a little different this year.

"We're confident that we can give the greatest Space Camp experience, it is going to be a little bit different but we're very confident that this is going to be Space Camp," Robin Soprano, the Vice President of Space Camp, said.

Soprano said over the past few weeks a team worked to put stickers on the floor and between seats as a way to keep people apart.

They also reduced the number of kids per group from 16 to 12 and only allow one person per bench.

Soprano says it also reduced the number of campers this summer from 1,000 to 264.

The camp is also requiring every participant and the staff to wear a mask at all times. Soprano says getting the kids used to the new changes won't be easy.

"It's going to be a challenge, but we tried to communicate to all of our parents have kids practice at home. Bring a mask that they're comfortable with and if they are uncomfortable doing that we'll be happy to register them for next year - registration is already open," she said.

Soprano said the new precautions shouldn't get in the way of the fun, educational atmosphere that Space Camp is all about.

"We know these families have been cooped up together at home. The kids are ready to get out of the house - mom and dad are ready for them to get out of the house - and we've got a safe fun STEM activity that's going to be very fun very educational," she said.

Soprano said they will have extra staff at Space Camp to make sure kids keep a safe distance from each other and to sanitize behind them.