Huntsville Space Camp alum to be part of first all-female spacewalk

On Friday, the world will be watching astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir as they make repairs to the International Space Station. It will be the first all-female spacewalk.

Officials at the Space and Rocket Center say they're excited to see one of their own Space Camp alums make history.

"Space Camp for me was where I found out I wasn't the only one dreaming of being part of the space program," Koch said back in the summer, when she was inducted into the Space Camp Hall of Fame.

She graduated from Space Camp five times as a teen, and the Space and Rocket Center says it's exciting to see her achievements.

"We've been doing this since 1982. It's a program of enormous success, and one we feel really changes lives. It is something we are very proud to do here in Huntsville. For some of them, it comes all the way full circle and they actually become the people that get to go to space, like Christina," Pat Ammons said.

While speaking at her post at the ISS, Koch talked about leading the way for future generations.

"To me, being inducted into the Space Camp Hall of Fame is a privilege, meaning I may have the honor of showing campers or tourists who visit that absolutely anything is possible," she said.

On Friday, she'll add another achievement to the list when she and Meir go on the first all-female spacewalk. They'll be watching at the Space and Rocket Center, knowing a Space Camp graduate is behind it.

"We encourage children to just embrace their passion. They know you don't go to college and major in astronaut. You go and you explore your passion and whatever it is you're good at, and that's what Christina did," Ammons said.

Koch’s historic run does not end here though. If everything goes according to plan, she would have spent the longest continuous time in space by a woman.

"I hope they will see we have something in common, the same dream to explore that I had when I was wearing that same Space Camp T-shirt," Koch said.

Koch is the fifth Space Camp alum to fly in space. All the Space Camp grads who have gone into space are women.