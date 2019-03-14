Southern Poverty Law Center announces dismissal of founder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Southern Poverty Law Center has announced it has dismissed founder Morris Dees.
SPLC President Richard Cohen announced Thursday that Dees' employment was terminated. The statement did not elaborate on the reasons but said the organization is committed to ensuring the "conduct of our staff reflects the mission of the organization."
In a statement, the SPLC said it "is deeply committed to having a workplace that reflects the values it espouses - truth, justice, equity and inclusion, and we believe the steps we have taken today reaffirm that commitment."
The SPLC said an outside group will review its workplace practices.
Reached by telephone, Dees said the matter involved a personnel issue. He said the Southern Poverty Law Center is a wonderful organization and he wished them luck.
