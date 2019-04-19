Southeast storms kill 1 in Alabama, 2 in Mississippi

The National Weather Service in Birmingham confirms that one person is dead in the Wattsville community, north of Pell City, after a tree fell on a home.

��Just got the news we never want to hear - 1 confirmed fatality in the Wattsville community north of Pell City. Tree fell on home. #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) April 19, 2019

According to the Associated Press, two men have been man been reported dead in Mississippi due to Thursday night's severe weather.