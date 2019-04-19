Clear

Southeast storms kill 1 in Alabama, 2 in Mississippi

The National Weather Service in Birmingham confirms that one person is dead in the Wattsville community, north of Pell City, after a tree fell on a home.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 10:26 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the Associated Press, two men have been man been reported dead in Mississippi due to Thursday night's severe weather.

