Huntsville's South Parkway Water Treatment Plant to undergo renovations

Huntsville's rapid growth requires years of advanced planning. Huntsville Utilities in ensuring everyone has clean drinking water.

Some of those plans are going into action now with a multi-million dollar water plant renovation.

Since 1964, the water filtered at the South Parkway Treatment Plant has been a source for South Huntsville.

"This is our oldest water treatment facility so it's time for an overhaul," said Joe Gehrdes, Huntsville Utilities spokesman.

While there is no shortage of water between Huntsville Utilities' three surface treatment plants, Gehrdes said they are making renovations now to make sure it stays that way.

"There's a lot of growth, we need to maintain our systems so we can continue to serve that growth as it comes," Gehrdes said.

Huntsville is a hot spot for new technology jobs, that its bringing more people here all the time. A recent census study estimates Huntsville is on track to become Alabama's most populous city.

That growth means the need for water will only increase. The $20 million renovation plan will include new equipment and upgrades to the interior of the building. It will take less than two years.

During that time period, customers who relied on this treatment plant will receive water from the newest plant near the Marshall County line.

"The pumping capacity is still there," Gehrdes said. "Our customers won't notice any change in the level of service, and we'll be able to serve our entire area as we normally do because the water system is built with a lot of redundancy in place."

He added by renovating instead of rebuilding a whole new plant, it will cost taxpayers less.

"We'll get a lot more mileage out of this infrastructure and help keep the rates down," Gehrdes said.

The next step in the process is hiring a contractor. The renovations begin in October.