South Huntsville residents complain of poor USPS package delivery

Breanna Melton told WAAY 31 she's gone to her postmaster more than once about her mail carrier tossing packages at her door.

Melton said when she does, things get better for a little while and then, eventually, go back to normal. She's wondering what else can be done.

"He would just stand about two or three feet from the door, just kind of chuck them at the door, and he would just go on his way," Melton said.

In the more than two years she's been at her house, Melton said she's shown her mail carrier videos of him tossing her packages more than once.

"He just kind of laughs and shrugs his shoulders and goes on about his way," Melton said.

Melton is a newlywed and a new homeowner who's found herself opening boxes of broken gifts.

"It was awful because a lot of people, they didn't send, like, gift receipts, so sometimes we weren't able to return them and get them replaced," Melton said.

Melton's neighbor didn't want to go on camera, but he also shared his frustrations about their mail carrier. He said he's so tired of opening damaged packages that he pays extra to have most of his stuff be delivered by FedEx or UPS.

"It's just like he doesn't care," Melton said.

Melton said she'd even be okay with the mail carrier leaving packages on her trash can, if it meant her deliveries would make it inside in one piece.

"The least you could do is just set it down nicely. You never know what's in there that could be fragile," she said.

Melton said she hopes sharing her experience will encourage other people to come forward about the issue.

WAAY 31 reached out to her specific post office and the national United States Postal Service about the issue, but we haven't heard back yet.