South Huntsville mural celebrates Class of 2020

A mural in South Huntsville is celebrating the Class of 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

John Hays, a South Huntsville resident and the property owner of Hays Farm, sponsored the artwork.

The mural is located near Grissom High School on the former Haysland Square. The demolition of the former shopping center is delayed because of coronavirus, so Hays decided to dedicate the mural to graduates, symbolizing “The Sky is the Limit.”

"We know their graduation isn’t going to be the same but we still wanted to celebrate their accomplishment in a meaningful way,” Hays said.

Lowes donated the paint and Sarah Finlen, a local artist, painted the piece.

“My message to grads is this - say 'YES!' when you are given the chance to do something that challenges you, scares you, excites you. Give it that shot! You never know where it will take you," Finlen said.