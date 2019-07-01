Clear

South Huntsville homes evacuated after gas leak

The scene has been cleared, and people are able to return to their homes.

Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire and Rescue says crews are evacuating some homes in South Huntsville due to a gas leak on Harding Way.

Right now, seven homes in the area are being evacuated. Huntsville police are shutting down Harding Way and Baylor Drive.

Huntsville Fire says a neighbor called the leak in around 5:15 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers a construction crew had hit a gas line. HAZMAT and fire crews are at the scene.

People are asked to avoid the area. McKenzie says no one was injured, and it was a small leak. He said crews are checking house air quality and then leaving the scene.

