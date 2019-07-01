South Huntsville homes evacuated after gas leak

UPDATE: The scene has been cleared, and people are able to return to their homes.
-----------
Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire and Rescue says crews are evacuating some homes in South Huntsville due to a gas leak on Harding Way.
Right now, seven homes in the area are being evacuated. Huntsville police are shutting down Harding Way and Baylor Drive.
Huntsville Fire says a neighbor called the leak in around 5:15 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers a construction crew had hit a gas line. HAZMAT and fire crews are at the scene.
People are asked to avoid the area. McKenzie says no one was injured, and it was a small leak. He said crews are checking house air quality and then leaving the scene.
