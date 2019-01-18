South Huntsville drivers say Green Mountain Road a nightmare after Cecil Ashburn closure

Some South Huntsville residents are saying with the closure of Cecil Ashburn Drive, Green Mountain Road has become a nightmare.

Green Mountain Road can be an alternate route to get from Owens Cross Roads to Jones Valley, however, residents say the problem isn't traffic jams. They say it's too many people using the road who don't know how dangerous it can be.

The road has narrow curves and the drop offs are steep with no guardrails. A spokesperson with the city of Huntsville says the city discourages the use of Green Mountain Road for these very reasons. Many people say it's probably the most dangerous road they have driven before.

A driver, David Hope, frequently drove up and down Green Mountain Road for work, but not anymore. He says too many amateurs are using the road now that Cecil Ashburn Drive is closed.

"I don't plan on going up there any time soon," Hope said. "Half the curves you can hardly see around. Some of the places are narrow so when you meet a car, you have to pay attention to how narrow or close you are to the edge and everything else, and it's not safe."

Hope and other neighbors say they think people get impatient on Highway 431, so they take the trek up Green Mountain Road. There's little to no light on the windy road, the fog is dense and the lines aren't painted well. Hope fears something bad will happen.

"If you're going 50 miles per hour on Green Mountain Road, you're asking for something," he said. "Think about the people that live on that road. Think about the children that live on that road. They have to be safe."

Traffic engineers said when they chose the designated alternate routes, they based it on traffic volume. They're aware people are using Green Mountain and say they could ask police to do more patrols. They also said residents who notice a problem with the road should call the city so they're aware.

In the meantime, Hope has advice to anyone considering the route.

"Just be safe. Take the safer route instead of Green Mountain Road."