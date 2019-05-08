South Huntsville development could increase number of students at area schools

A new development on its way to south Huntsville could bring hundreds of new students to Huntsville City Schools.

Any surge in population would impact the Grissom High School feeder pattern, which includes eight schools that lead up to the high school.

"We're going to have to deal with it. I want us, as a community, to make the best of it as possible," Carla Durham said.

Durham has two kids in the Grissom High School feeder pattern. She said some schools in their area are already at capacity, and she thinks they'll need more space at Grissom. However, new students aside, she said she's looking forward to all that's planned for the Haysland Road area.

"The money is going to have to go somewhere. The new houses are going to have to go somewhere. With Redstone Arsenal and NASA here, it would be nice to have them in our community," Durham said.

The development will be located on an 850-acre field just north of Grissom High School. According to the developer, it will include more than a thousand homes, in addition to retail and green space.

School board member Elisa Ferrell represents Grissom High School and said those involved in building the new high school saw growth like this coming.

"We knew that once we built a premiere high school there that growth would happen," Ferrell said.

Ferrell said they designed the building in a way that would allow them to add onto it without major expansion. She said, if needed, they can make room for an additional 700 students, and that's a result of an intense planning process.

"We looked at where all of our current students are located and what grade they were in. We went to the hospital and got birth records and figured out where those children were and figured out the best location to place our school in the center of all of those kids," Ferrell said.

The centrally located Grissom High School is in its second year and is already anticipating major growth. Durham says the more the merrier.

"We have a great community, and I'd love to share it with more people," Durham said.

These new homes aren't set in stone. The city council still needs to approve zoning changes. If everything is approved, the homes will start being built by the end of the year.