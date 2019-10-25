Clear
BREAKING NEWS Madison police: Avoid area of 351 Hughes Road due to wreck with injuries Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

South Alabama man dies from mosquito-borne virus

Health officials say a south Alabama resident has died from a mosquito-borne virus.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 3:03 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Health officials say a south Alabama resident has died from a mosquito-borne virus.

The Department of Public Health says the death reported Friday was the first case of Eastern equine encephalitis in the state since 2014. The person got sick last month.

The illness is caused by a virus that's transmitted by mosquitoes. The department says an infection begins with a sudden headache, a high fever, chills and vomiting. Patients then become disoriented, along with seizures and a coma.

Eastern equine encephalitis was reported earlier this year in a mosquito sample and chicken from Mobile County and a horse from Houston County.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events