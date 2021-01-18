ESPN: Tennessee fires Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt

The University of Tennessee just fired Head Football Coach Jeremy Pruitt, according to ESPN.

The firing comes in the wake of an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations, among other things.

ESPN said an official announcement is expected later Monday, and it wasn't immediately clear whether Pruitt will be paid any of the more than $12 million he is owed under the terms of his contract.

Additionally, athletic director Phillip Fulmer, a Hall of Fame coach, plans to retire after leading the athletics department for more than three years, sources said.

Pruitt, from Rainsville, had coached at Tennessee the last three seasons.

