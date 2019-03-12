Clear
Sound the Alarm telethon underway now for free smoke detectors

All you have to do is call 256-533-8609 between 8 a.m. and noon today.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 7:10 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

WAAY 31 is hosting a call-in telethon where you can speak to a volunteer about getting registered for a free smoke detector to be installed by the American Red Cross.

The telethon is part of the Sound the Alarm campaign.

