Sound the Alarm telethon underway now for free smoke detectors

WAAY 31 is hosting a call-in telethon where you can speak to a volunteer about getting registered for a free smoke detector to be installed by the American Red Cross.
All you have to do is call 256-533-8609 between 8 a.m. and noon today.
The telethon is part of the Sound the Alarm campaign.
Read more about the importance of having a smoke detector here
