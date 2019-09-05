Sons of murdered Huntsville man offer reward for information in unsolved case

The family of a murdered Huntsville man has created a reward to help police find the person, or people, who killed their father.

Sam Mitchell was shot multiple times on Crestmore Avenue a little more than a year ago. His family and police are still looking for answers.

Mitchell was murdered on August 23rd, 2018.

Sam Mitchell was found by neighbors outside of a car on Crestmore Avenue. Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene. Police told WAAY 31 they don't have enough evidence to make an arrest right now, which is why Mitchell's sons created the $2,000 reward.

His sons, Jason and Martyz Ward, often find themselves sitting around the kitchen table sharing fond memories of their father.

"When I was real little, he took me fishing with y'all," said Mitchell's son, Jason Ward.

Those talks always lead back to the pain of his death.

"Somebody evil took my daddy life," said Jason Ward.

The brothers understand police are doing their best to find the person, or people, responsible, but their frustration is growing. They put together the reward to compel someone with information to come forward.

They said the reward won't be handed out to someone just trying to get the money.

"True evidence. Hard evidence. You can get a reward then," said Martyz Ward.

They want that person to see the process through.

"You going to show up in court and testify," said Martyz Ward.

Until that happens, these brothers will live in mourning every day.

"It ain't a day that goes by that I don't think about my daddy," said Jason Ward.

When, or if, their father's murder is solved, it will only help so much.

"You can get closure in your life, but you can never forgive," said Martyz Ward.

If you know anything about what happened to Sam Mitchell, call the Huntsville Police Department. You might be the one to help bring closure to this family in mourning.