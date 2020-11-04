Police seek suspects after 2 shooting victims found at Huntsville Utilities payment site

Operations at Sonnie Hereford Elementary School in Huntsville are back to normal, but with police keeping an extra eye on the campus today, after the school was put on secure perimeter due to an incident near Wilson and Stanley drives near the school earlier Wednesday.

Huntsville police are looking for suspects tied to the discovery of two shooting victims. Police are looking for suspects who they believe are on foot.

Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services spokesman, said a call came in about 9:46 a.m.

He said there is one female and one male gunshot victim, both in serious condition and transported to Huntsville Hospital.

Webster said they were found in a car in the parking lot of a Huntsville Utilities payment location at 1100 Pulaski Pike.

This location is about 0.4 miles from the scene at Wilson and Stanley Drives.

Huntsville Utilities reports that location has been closed, and that the victims are not employees.

Webster said it is believed the victims were shot elsewhere.

Huntsville Police said both victims are in their 20s.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911 or Huntsville Police at 256-722-7100.

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates as we get them.